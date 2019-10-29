Could your co-worker be making you sick?

A new survey reveals 90% of professionals admit they've come to the office with cold or flu symptoms.

And one-third said they always work when they are under the weather.

About half of workers said they come in because they have too much to do, and 40% said they don't want to use up their sick time.

Experts say bosses should set an example by taking time off when they are ill, and encourage employees to do the same.

The study was led by researchers at Accountemps.

