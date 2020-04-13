Consumers Energy response crews now have to deal with more than power outages

With a forecast that is expecting high winds Monday, the potential for power outages is being taken seriously by Consumers Energy.

However, we are also in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers Energy says their response crews will be taking proper precautions.

This includes practicing social distancing while in company vehicles as well as in other work locations.

Employees will also need to complete a medical screening prior to the start of their work shift.

Consumer Energy vehicles will be regularly cleaned and the company says it will also be aware of cleaning work surfaces.

The company is asking residents to stay at least six feet away from any response crew member and their equipment.

And Consumers Energy is also reminding everyone to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire and anything that wire is touching.

