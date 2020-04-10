Costco priority access to front line heroes

To the front of the line...

Costco is now allowing health care workers and first responders to cut in line.

Costco says because of their integral role in fighting the coronavirus, health care workers, police officers, firefighters, EMT's, and other first responders will be given priority access.

All they have to do is present a membership card, as well as their employee ID badge to receive priority access.

