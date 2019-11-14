Costco: $75 anniversary coupon is a scam

Costco is warning customers that a $75 coupon making the rounds on social media is a scam.

According to Snopes.com, the scam promises users the coupon if they complete several surveys and share the post on Facebook.

During that process, users were also asked to provide personal details, such as their name, address and phone number.

Costco posted to Facebook thanking fans and members to alerting them to the scam.

"While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!" the company' posted.

A representative said "Costco never sends coupon offers on social media."

