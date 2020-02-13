Coscarella won't get Lansing Super job

The Lansing School District has confirmed to News 10 that Mark Coscarella is out of the running for the open superintendent job.

The district told News 10 that Coscarella did not apply for the job.

The Lansing School Board is holding an "information study session" beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to discuss the superintendent search.

The search comes after the position opened up last year with the retirement of Yvonne Camal Cannul. Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella was named acting superintendent and was considered a leading candidate for the job until a News 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Coscarella asked to be placed on voluntary paid non-disciplinary leave until further notice while an investigation and search to replace retiring Canul is completed.

The deadline to apply for the position was Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The last time the board met was Thursday, Feb. 6 and they told News 10 they would not receive any information about the candidates until after Feb. 11.

Sam Sinicropi has been serving as interim Superintendent since Jan. 1, 2020.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

“Sam Sinicropi is the right leader at the right time for the Lansing School District,” said Rachel Willis, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education. “Everyone knows Sam in Lansing. He is a legend in the school district family. Sam is coming out of retirement, once again, to help the Lansing School District until we complete an extensive open search for a new superintendent.”

He graduated from Everett High School back in 1968 and earned an associate's degree from Lansing Community College. He later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University.

