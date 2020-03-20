Coronavirus worries housekeeper

A Mid-Michigan housekeeper has chosen not to work because she's worried about contaminating homes with the coronavirus.

Rebecca Taylor a residential house cleaner tells News 10 she works for a company that cleans homes throughout the Lansing area.

She says she's concerned going into peoples homes because the company's equipment isn't properly sterilized in between each house cleaning.

"We are still going into homes and cleaning them the exact same way that we have," said Taylor.

Taylor works for a company in Meridian Township but doesn't want to name it.

She's concerned the company isn't changing its practice during the coronavirus crisis.

"We may unknowingly spread this virus to people in their homes or even from home to home because the equipment is not sterilized in between homes. We just don't have any way on the road to properly sterilize equipment," said Taylor.

Taylor said she has expressed her worries to her boss and decided not to go back to work because she doesn't feel safe.

"I feel that it puts us at a higher risk and it also puts the people in the homes at risk because we're coming in and they don't know if we're healthy either."

Taylor feels that jobs like residential house cleaners are non-essential right now and wants something to be done about it.

"I don't think that they're going to be closing unless there is an order for them to close or if there is some kind of relief for them as a small business for losing business," said Taylor. "I just don't feel safe and I don't feel like I'm making others safe either with the way that business is being conducted."

Taylor says some customers are worried too because many housekeepers are canceling their service.

As of Thursday, there are no state laws against cleaning services coming into your home.

