Flint nurse deals with coronavirus and water crisis

These are trying days for most of us and that is no different for Yolanda Harrison who works as a home care nurse in Flint.

She goes into six or seven homes every day to care for her patients.

The wife and mother of three is afraid of bringing the virus home making sure to take her temperature and her family's temperature every day, but coronavirus is not the only health crisis Harrison is dealing with. Remember-- she lives in Flint.

"This virus has affected my community, people that I have known have passed away from this. This virus has made me scared and paranoid," Harrison said. "Also, I am dealing with the water crisis, my pipes have no been changed."

Six years after dangerous lead began leaching into the city's water supply, Harrison's family still relies on bottled drinking water. Now, she cleans each and every bottle with sanitary wipes, another added strain in her already stressful life.

