Michigan reports 406 new cases and 38 new deaths linked to COVID-19

The coronavirus is showing more signs of slowing down, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 406 new cases and 38 new deaths, down almost 100 cases from Wednesday, May 27.

Clinton County reports 139 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 183 cases and six deaths.

Ingham County reports 729 cases and 25 deaths.

Jackson County reports 445 cases and 27 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 239 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 3,604 cases and 65 deaths.

Although cases still continue to rise, Michigan reports more than half of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, with a total of 33,168.

