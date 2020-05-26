Coronavirus scams cost Americans nearly $39 million

More than 52-thousand Americans have already filed complaints this year with the Federal Trade Commission concerning fraud cases related to COVID-19.

Those who have filed, have reported losses totaling nearly $39 million.

Experts say you should never give credit card or other personal information to anyone over the phone.

And remember, do not click on any unknown links in e-mails.

You should also never answer the door for someone claiming to be from the government.

That is unless they can show you proper identification.

