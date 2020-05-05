Coronavirus race disparity linked to access to healthcare

New information on the racial disparities in COVID-19 infections.

Infection rates are high among African-Americans and Asian-Americans.

A member of the task force looking into that issue says race itself is not a risk factor for the coronavirus. She says the disparity is caused by a lack of access to healthcare in the black community.

"Inequality and powerlessness makes us sick when you don't have access to resources to stay healthy it impacts your ability to assure your own well being," said Dr. Renee Canady.

The state task force is working on ways to fix this issue.

The Ingham County Health Department is also reporting a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

