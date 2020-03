An oil war inspired by the coronavirus epidemic is pushing gas prices lower.

The major-oil producing nations failed to come to an agreement over the weekend for a plan to boost crude oil prices.

Russia is refusing to cut oil output as demand declines.

Currently, you can get a gallon of regular gas for as low as $1.98 in Lansing.

AAA said the national average for gas is at $2.38.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.