Coronavirus infects 452 and kills 65 in Michigan

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Michigan as the State of Michigan reports 452 new cases and 65 deaths as of Saturday, May 23.

Clinton County now reports 137 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County reports 175 cases and 6 deaths.

Ingham County reports 695 cases and 25 deaths.

Jackson County is now reporting 432 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County is now reporting 238 cases and 24 deaths.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections reports 3,289 cases and 62 deaths.

However, with the virus continuing to spread many are recovering, as the State of Michigan reports 33,168 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This number will be updated weekly.

