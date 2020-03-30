Coronavirus in Michigan--a timeline of Gov. Whitmer's executive orders issued to combat the virust

The coronavirus has impacted the world, the nation and the state of Michigan as restaurants move to carry-out only, movie theatres shut down, sports suspend games and schools move to online instruction or temporarily close entirely.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued several executive orders aimed at keeping Michigan residents safe while slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The following is a time

March 10, 2020: Executive Order 2020-4: The first executive order issued by Governor Whitmer was the Declaration of a State of Emergency which was issued on March 10 after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan. The two cases were confirmed in a female Oakland County resident who had a recent history of international travel and a male Wayne County resident who had a history of domestic travel.

March 13, 2020: Executive Order 2020-5: Gov. Whitmer orders temporary prohibition on large assemblages and events, ordering that events hosting over 250 people be canceled or postponed.

March 14, 2020: Executive Order 2020-6: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order stating all health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities prohibit any visitors from coming inside that are not necessary for the provision of medical care or the support of activities of daily living or are not visiting under exigent circumstances like grave illness or imminent death.

March 16, 2020: Executive Order 2020-9: Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order temporarily closing theaters, bars, casinos, limiting restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders. More specifically, the order closed down cafes, coffee houses, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios and spas.

Executive Order 2020-10: Gov, Whitmer signs order expanding unemployment benefits for Michigan workers.

Under the order, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

• Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

• Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

• First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

March 18, 2020: Executive Order 2020-14: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order extending tax foreclosure deadline. The deadline was extended to May 29, 2020, or 30 days after the state of emergency is terminated.

Executive Order: 2020-15: Gov. Whitmer also signed an executive order allowing public bodies to meet electronically in addition to authorizing public bodies, departments, and agencies to use technology to enable remote participation in public comment and hearings and excuses school boards from monthly meeting requirements.

March 20, 2020: Executive Order 2020-17: Gov. Whitmer orders temporary restrictions on non-essential medical and dental procedures issuing a postponement on procedures such as joint replacement, bariatric surgery, cosmetic surgery, veneer, teeth bleaching, routine hygiene appointments and more.

Executive Order 2020-18: Executive Order 2020-18: Included minor clarifications to restrictions on price gauging. It focuses on enforcement resources on the cases most pertinent to the emergency by clarifying which price increases constitute price gauging.

Executive Order 2020-19: Gov. Whitmer signs order temporarily suspending evictions, allowing homeowners to stay in their homes during the pandemic, even if they are unable to stay current on their rent.

Unknown date: Executive Order 2020-20--rescission of Executive Order 2020-9, clarifying restrictions on bars, theaters, etc.

March 23, 2020: Executive Order 2020-21: Gov. Whitmer signed the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, requiring all Michigan residents to stay in their home unless the are an essential worker, or are getting necessities like food and gas, or taking care of a loved one.

March 25, 2020: Executive Order 2020-22: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order extending the deadline to complete the canvass of the March 10 primary to April 24.

Executive Order 2020-23: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order temporarily allowing the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone, in place of in-person hearings.

Executive Order 2020-24: Gov. Whitmer signs order clarifying how the expansion of eligibility for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus will work.

The governor said the order does the following:

• Suspends the requirement for an individual seeking unemployment to request registration and work search waiver from their employer;

• Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to a six-week benefit extension.

• Expands cost-sharing with employers. Any benefit paid to a claimant that is laid off or placed on a leave of absence will not be charged to the employer’s accounts, but instead will be pooled and assumed by the Nonchargeable Benefits Component of employer accounts. Employers who unlawfully misclassify their workers and have underpaid their unemployment tax do not get the benefit of this enhanced cost-sharing.

Executive Order 2020-25: The order allows pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescription for up to 60 days worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover these emergency refills during the pandemic.

March 27, 2020: Executive Order 2020-26: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order pushing all April 2020 state and income tax filing deadlines to July 2020.

Executive Order 2020-27: Gov. Whitmer signs an executive order allowing the Department of State to assist local jurisdiction in mailing absentee ballot applications for May 5 elections.

March 28, 2020: Executive Order 2020-28: Gov Whitmer signs order requiring the reconnection of service to residents that have had their water shut off.

March 29, 2020 Executive Order 2020-29: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order protecting vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-30: Gov. Whitmer signs executive order relaxing the scope of practice laws to give hospitals and other health-care facilities the flexibility needed to send use qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to combat coronavirus.

March 30, 2020: Executive Order 2020-31: Gov Whitmer signed an executive order suspending the required April 1 gasoline vapor reduction. The order was signed to ensure the health and safety of the public, as gasoline must remain available to support essential functions. The suspension expires on April 30.

Executive Order 2020-32: Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order placing a temporary ban on non-essential veterinary procedures, encouraging veterinary technicians to practice telemedicine as much as possible to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

To view all of Gov. Whitmer's executive orders in detail, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.