Coronavirus impacts local couple's wedding

Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but add in a global pandemic and you've got some panicked couples.

Noemi Cuellar has been dreaming of walking down the aisle since she and Rafael Guizar got engaged in November of 2018, but COVID-19 is ruining their special day.

"I reached out to the venue and I said, 'what if we can't make it?' They said, 'Well, if you don't make it, we have to cancel and you can't get a refund.'," said Cuellar.

As of right now, the couple is out $18,000.

"We don't want to have to start all over again, and it's just a big pill to swallow losing our money," said Cuellar.

They were finally able to convince the venue to let them choose a new date, but their baker and florist were not so forgiving.

"We said October just so we can not lose all our money, but if worse comes to worse, who knows what's going to happen from week to week," said Guizar.

The couple says they're not the only ones that have lost out.

"We had guests coming from Mexico, Texas, California and Michigan. Some of our guests, even our wedding party, they didn't get their refund back from their air flight so now having to pay that again it's just been stressful," said Cuellar.

This Lansing couple is one of many that won't be having their dream wedding.

