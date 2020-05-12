Coronavirus hits world superpowers as some look to reopen

As health officials issue warnings against reopening economies too quickly, the coronavirus has struck inside some of the world’s superpowers.

A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has tested positive for the virus.

The announcement Tuesday comes just days after a top aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also was infected.

In the meantime, a U.S. Senate committee heard warnings from the government's top infectious disease expert that opening too quickly could mean dire consequences.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.