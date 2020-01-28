Coronavirus fears cancel CMU game

Two students at Miami University in Ohio are being tested for possible cases of the coronavirus, which has forced the postponement of Central Michigan University's basketball game Tuesday night.

CMU was supposed to play at Miami of Ohio, but Miami called the game off because two students have symptoms that are consistent with the virus.

Both students are in isolation at their off-campus apartment while the university waits for the blood test results to come back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the students went to the university's health center on Monday with mild flu-like symptoms. The school had them tested due to their symptoms and because of their recent travel history.

Doctors say the students are low-risk but said it's worth taking precautions.

"Let's be kind to students again, some students are away from home, it's scary. We all know from our kids, right? Mine are grown now but we know what it's like when you're scared, you're away from school, and you don't feel good," Dr. Amy Acton said.

CMU Athletic Director Michael Alford said in a statement that the health and safety of the student-athletes is a top priority and that he appreciates the diligence shown by the staff at Miami.

The game is expected to be rescheduled, but the date has not been decided at this time.

Test results of three possible 2019 Novel Coronavirus cases in Michigan came back negative, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Macomb and Washtenaw health departments.

The three possible cases investigated included two in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MDHHS, local public health departments along with the state's healthcare community are "actively monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China," according to a statement released to News 10.

Those who present symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as a cough or difficulty breathing, fever and report of travel history that includes Wuhan, or contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for the virus are specifically being monitored, according to the statement.

The United States has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

