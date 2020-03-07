US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread

U.S. officials are deciding where to dock a cruise ship in California with 21 virus cases aboard, while four American universities canceled in-person classes as a wave of anti-disease measures that started in China spread to the West.

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. Airmen lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (California National Guard via AP)

The cruise ship Grand Princess, with 3,500 people aboard, was circling off San Francisco.

Authorities want it to dock in a non-commercial port for everyone aboard to be tested.

Authorities in Florida reported the first two U.S. deaths away from the West Coast.

The Netherlands reported its first virus death, while Serbia, Slovakia, Peru, Togo, Colombia and Cameroon announced their first infections.

The number of cases worldwide has climbed past 100,000. More than 3,400 people have died.

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida and on the East Coast.

The Florida Department of Health said late Friday seven people in Florida have now tested positive for the virus.

It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida’s Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual.

The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The new coronavirus has the nation’s jails and prisons on high alert.

The fear that COVID-19 will spread through vast inmate populations has prompted the mass sanitizing of jail cells and intensified prisoner screenings.

So far, there haven’t been any reported cases of the virus in any jails or prisons in the U.S. But more people are incarcerated per capita here than in any other country in the world.

Prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak.

Virus outbreak hits weakened Italian economy where it hurts

Italy is taking an almighty hit to its already weak economy from being the focal point of the coronavirus emergency in Europe.

The country risks falling back into recession as spooked foreign tourists stay away from its cultural treasures and the global market shrinks for prized Italian products, from fashion to design.

Europe’s third-largest economy has been in and out of recessions for years.

Economists expect it to shrink again and possibly weigh on the wider European economy now that Italy has become one of the world’s virus hot spots.

The tourism and luxury industries have been the first, but not last, to sound the alarm.

