Coronavirus committee to hear first testimony Wednesday

The state legislature's Coronavirus Committee is hearing its first testimony Wednesday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m.

The meeting will include members from both the Michigan House and Senate.

The point of the meeting, and the committee, is to show that the state government is being transparent and accountable during the public health emergency.

Michigan's unemployment agency director is expected to address the challenges the system has faced throughout the last two months.

