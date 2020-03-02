Coronavirus causing traveling concerns

Fears of the Coronavirus outbreak now causing some people to reconsider vacation plans.

Monday night local travel agents say you still have some options when it comes to staying or going.

"I've had some people who changed their plans for Europe who are going to spring break over MSU and other college's break in the next couple weeks and what the Italian trips have done (the) move over to Spain or France," said Lauri Knutson, President of Knutson Travel Port.

Knutson says she had a lot of her clients call her over the weekend, but not about canceling their trip.

"We're finding people aren't canceling so much because they're scared they're going to get it, they're scared their going to be stuck somewhere," said Knutson.

Lynn Fuller of Fuller Travel Service said she hasn't had any cancellations and that clients are waiting to see what happens with the outbreak.

"I have a group going out to Italy in June so those people I've been in communications with and told them what the tour operator were doing in terms of giving us some breathing room to decide whether or not to cancel and so I think at this point there just sitting tight to see how this things goes," said Fuller.

Knutson says if you do plan on cancelling your flight it's important you have flight insurance.

"Fortunately the airlines have been really pretty good with giving waivers so they're not necessarily refunding trips unless you have insurance," said Knutson.

As of Monday Delta Airlines have temporarily suspended all U.S. to China flights.

American Airlines will waive their change fee for flights booked through March 16th.

Both Travel Agencies recommend contacting the airline service you booked with for any questions or concerns.

"Check the websites of where you're going - check the travel advisories and check with each airline that you've got booked and see what there change fees are."

U.S. Health leaders have updated the nation's count of Coronavirus cases to 91 people in 10 states.

4 more deaths in Washington state, bringing the total deaths in the U.S. to 6.

Here in Michigan, 7 people have been tested, all results have been negative.

