Coronavirus cases in Michigan rise to 12, 1 in Ingham County

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the health departments in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties announced today 10 adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 12.

“We continue to urge Michiganders to take precautions to prevent the spread COVID-19 in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We have to proactively implement community mitigation strategies that will help prevent the spread of the disease, and particularly protect our most vulnerable Michiganders.”

Clinical specimens were collected from the individuals and sent to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories where they tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

• An adult female from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

• Two adult females from Kent County and one adult male, all with history of international travel.

• An adult female from Montcalm with history of international travel.

• Two adult males from Oakland County; one with no travel history and one with domestic travel.

• An adult male from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

• One adult female and one adult male from Washtenaw County; one with history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.

There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

Right now, there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public in the United States.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath