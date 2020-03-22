Coronavirus cases in Michigan exceeds 1,000

The number of Michigan's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,035.

Over the weekend, the state released 249 new confirmed cases on Sunday and 238 new cases on Saturday.

Ingham County currently has 11 cases, Jackson with one, Clinton with two and Eaton County with two.

As of Sunday afternoon, eight people in Michigan have died from COVID-19.

Those deaths include:

A 71-year-old man with underlying health issues who died Saturday in Kent County.

A 52-year-old Macomb County man with underlying health conditions who died Saturday.

An Oakland County woman in her 90s who died Saturday at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield and had underlying health conditions.

A Detroit woman in her 90s.

An 81-year-old Detroit woman with underlying health conditions.

A 50-year-old Oakland County man with underlying health conditions.

A Detroit woman in her 50s, with underlying health conditions, who died on Thursday.

A man in his 50s, with underlying health conditions, who died Wednesday in Wayne County, the state's first death from the virus.