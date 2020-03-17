Coronavirus can’t stop them; Artists perform for fans online

Kept off the road by the coronavirus outbreak, musicians are connecting with their fans by performing online. Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming around in the background. (Source: Keith Urban, Instagram) From country to rock to opera, livestream shows are popping up everywhere. Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram, with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming around in the background.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin also performed a half-hour gig from his home, strumming songs on his guitar and playing a few more on his piano.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York is helping fill the cultural void, too. It’s streaming a different opera every night.

All Met performances have been canceled through at least the end of the month.

In the coming weeks, there are lots of other musical options.

Out of Nashville, artists have created a Facebook page called Virtual Festival, where artists will livestream their performance.

More than 10 events are scheduled before the end of the month.

Another option is Stageit. It bills itself as “Your online concert venue.”

On the website, artists perform live and their shows are never archived.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind experience while you’re spending more time at home, this might fit the bill.

