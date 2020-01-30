Coronavirus: Apple could lose more than most companies

The Coronavirus outbreak could be bad news for Apple.

The tech giant manufactures many of its iPhones in China. It has suppliers in Wuhan.

The company also relies on Chinese consumers. They contribute about 15% of Apple's revenue.

Apple had struggled with weak demand and trade war supply troubles last year. But, it was making up ground before the coronavirus began to spread.

The company's quarter ends in March and it's giving investors a wide-ranging revenue projection for that time due to uncertainty.

