Cops involved in bar fight plead not guilty

Two Bath Township police officers involved in an altercation at a Grand Rapids bar have plead not guilty and are expected to be in court for pre-trial conferences next month.

Court records indicate Officer Payton Warner, charged with two counts of assault or battery, is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference Nov. 7 in Grand Rapids’ 61st District Court.

Detective Bryan Miller, charged with creating a disturbance in a public place, is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference Nov. 12, records indicated.

Miller and Warner were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9 for taking part in a fight at The Web Bar while off duty.

They are currently on leave from the police department.

Both charges are misdemeanors and punishable up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, according to the Grand Rapids City Attorney’s Office.

Miller and Warner were released from the Kent County Jail shortly after the incident at the Grand Rapids bar.

While police officials conduct an investigation, the Bath Township Police Department is left with nine officers and no detective.

It’s unclear how long the department’s investigation will take.

