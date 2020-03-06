Cops: Man shot teen in her home, then turned gun on himself

PEMBERVILLE, OH (AP) -- Authorities say a Michigan man apparently shot and killed an Ohio teenager in her home and then turned the gun on himself.
Wood County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:15 a.m.
Thursday to the Pemberville home where 17-year-old Cierra McCrory lived with her mother, who found the bodies of her daughter and 19-year-old Lukas Miller, of Clay Township.
While an initial investigation found the deaths were an apparent murder-suicide, authorities are still working to determine what relationship McCrory and Miller had and what spurred the shooting.
McCrory was junior at Eastwood High School. Miller had also been a student at Eastwood, withdrawing about three years ago.
