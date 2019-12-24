Coping with the holiday blues

The message generally sent about the holidays is that it is the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, this can be a stressful, and even painful, time of year.

Back on Sunday afternoon, Mason's All Saints Lutheran Church held what the congregation calls it's Blue Christmas service in order to address the issue of coping with the holidays when you are feeling blue.

"The last couple years, in our congregation, we've had so many deaths and just such hard times, especially around the holiday's, and so I felt like we needed something more for the congregation way the we can grieve together," said Rev. Christin Vasilenko Fawcett. "I'm just really glad that we can do this, because I think people feel so much pressure around the holiday's, they're are supposed to have the biggest meal, and the best presents and all this stuff, and when you're grieving and when you're deep with a sense of loss it's impossible to do that. "

News 10 also spoke with Reverend Sharon Ketchum of the Lansing Unity Spiritual Center who says it is very normal to have feelings of depression this time of year.

"We forget to acknowledge there is also a...this is the darkest time of year, literally, and also it's a very dark time of year emotionally for a lot of people. Everything from sunlight deficit disorder to those very really emotions of just missing people," she said.

Reverend Ketchum also hold an angel service that allows people struggling with the loss of a loved one to deal with that issue.

