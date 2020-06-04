Coolidge Road to be closed June 4 and June 8

Community residents are advised that Coolidge Road between Abbey Road and Coleman Road will be closed today, June 4 until 8 p.m. and Monday, June 8 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

During this time, construction crews will be placing soil along Coolidge Road for future sidewalk construction.

Access to businesses within the construction area will be maintained during the closure, but there will be a hard close at 3315 Coolidge Road. Additionally, detours will be in place for local traffic during this time.

Anyone with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

