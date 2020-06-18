Cooley Law School Stadium hosting youth travel baseball tournament

The Minor League Baseball season remains on hold but the Lansing Lugnuts are being active in looking at other ways to use the field at Cooley Law School Stadium. On Thursday the stadium played host to a youth travel baseball tournament. The Lugnuts say they are looking to try and host several other events both baseball and non-baseball events. The Lugnuts, if they are allowed to host any spectators in the near future, are hoping to release an event calendar for the upcoming months. For now, the Lugnuts are asking that people not gather around the outside of the stadium to try and peak in on the games being played as they do not want any type of crowd congregating outside.

The games being played are not under the jurisdiction of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, even though some of the players in the tournaments may be of high school age. The MHSAA has opened up voluntary workouts for outdoor sports but competition is still banned as of now.

"It's just opening things up a little bit more than we are ready to do right now. Still keeping people safe but we're just coming even a little bit more gradually than that. I think we'll be there eventually too, sooner than later," said MHSAA Media and Content Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly.

The Lugnuts have each of the competing teams enter from different gates and allow no spectators to try and social distance as best as possible.