Cooler air returns for the weekend

Today and tonight scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible across the area. Like the past few days not everyone will see the scattered shower activity. If you get underneath a thunderstorm this afternoon or early this evening a brief, heavy downpour of rain will be possible.

A cold front moves through the area early Friday morning. A few rain showers hold on through midday Friday. Behind the front cooler and drier air settles into the area. Some sunshine returns to the area for the weekend.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s and the humidity remains high. High temperatures Friday will be near 70. This weekend plan on high temperatures in the mid 60s.

