Cooler air returns for mid-week

Today and Thursday promise to be mostly sunny days overall in Mid-Michigan. High pressure in the Northern Plains will be pushing cool and dry air our way. Friday we see a mix of clouds and sun. Our next chance of rain will be Friday night into Saturday as warmer air starts to push our way. Some sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will be below average today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. High temperatures return to the 80s Friday and highs stay in the 80s for most of next week.

