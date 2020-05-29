Cooler air moving our way

A cold front moves through the area this morning. Behind the front cooler and drier air settles into the area. This morning scattered showers are expected with the cold front heading through the area. This afternoon the showers should be off to our East and breaks will develop in the clouds. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures today will be near 70 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s. This weekend high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.

