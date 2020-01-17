Conversation Hearts return before Valentine's Day

Sweethearts, the conversation heart candy, is back on shelves for Valentine's day after missing a year because of a change in its ownership.

But consumers might notice a few changes, fewer pithy sayings and a slightly different taste.

Sweethearts' original producer, New England confectionary company, went out of business in 2018.

Sweethearts was sold to Spangler Candy, which moved production and then ran into production problems, including the need for a new printer for those little sayings.

That means more of the conversation hearts will be 'silent' this year.

But Spangler is bringing the candy back to its roots by reviving the original recipe, including flavors like banana and wintergreen.

