The news of the coronavirus outbreak is having an interesting side effect involving a nearly decade-old movie.

Deadline reports the 2011 thriller "Contagion" jumped into the top 10 on iTunes' movie rental charts on the heels of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The movie follows a virulent disease originating in China, which turns into a global pandemic.

The film grossed over $136 million during its original theatrical run.

