Consumers crews could work through weekend after storms

Consumers Energy reported 163,000 customers lost power across lower Michigan after strong storms with fierce winds tore through the area Wednesday.

The power company said it’s working to restore power. That work could go through Friday for most customers, but some in particularly hard-hit areas might have to wait through the weekend before power returns.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map at www.consumersenergy.com/outagecenter, the number of customers without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday were:

• 2,297 in Clinton County

• 5,280 in Eaton County

• 667 in Ingham County

• 10,083 in Jackson County

• 519 in Owosso County

Consumers urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and to keep children and pets away. Downed lines can be reported by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050.

The public is also asked to stay at least 6 feet away from crews to avoid COVID-19 spreading.

