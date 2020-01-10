Consumers Energy warns customers of ice-related outages

Consumers Energy is warning customers that freezing rain forecast for Saturday “will likely lead to downed wires and power outages that could last several days.”

The utility says freezing rain is expected to begin across much of south central Michigan Saturday morning and continue for several hours.

It says as much as one-half to 1 inch of ice accumulation is possible in a general area from Interstate 94 north to U.S. 10.

Consumers says a half inch of ice can add as much as 500 pounds to a span of power lines.

People will want to prepare for possible disruptions by checking out the Consumers Energy Outage Center which includes tips on the safe operation of generators and staying at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

