Consumers Energy to provide 100,000 Google Nest thermostats to MI homes

Consumers Energy said it has partnered with Google and Uplight to provide Google Nest thermostats to up to 100,000 Michigan homes in order to help residents save money and energy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Consumers Energy is committed to Michigan’s success, and we’re excited to help so many of our friends and neighbors during these challenging times by putting this powerful technology into their hands at no cost,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “We want to give our customers more control to manage their energy use, helping reduce their bills while protecting the environment.”

Consumers Energy said the initiative is part of its Clean Energy Plan, which aims to eliminate coal and achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Consumers Energy said Google and Uplight are helping to provide Google Nest Thermostat E to customers through July 31.

“As we work to protect and support all Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great tool to help families keep their utility bills down,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I commend Consumers Energy, Google and Uplight for this innovative partnership, which helps people save money and is another step for our state toward a cleaner energy future.”

The energy company said it is making energy-saving benefits available to all of its residential customers including the following:

 Electric customers who receive smart thermostats will be enrolled in the Smart Thermostat Program, which shifts energy usage to off-peak hours — while also keeping households comfortable – on a few days each year.

 Natural gas-only customers also can receive the thermostats.

 Households that aren’t eligible for a Google Nest Thermostat E can receive a free Consumers Energy Care Package, which includes four LED bulbs and three-night lights, and are enrolled in the Peak Time Rewards program, which provides payments for shifting energy use away from late afternoons in the summer.

