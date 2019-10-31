Consumers Energy seeking clean energy partners

Consumers Energy spoke on Thursday as part of a kick off for a clean energy movement.

Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe stopped in Lansing during the statewide tour to ask community members to be clean energy partners and support the company’s long-term plan to protect the planet and Michigan’s energy future, according to a press release.

“We need every home and business that we serve to be part of the solution,” Poppe said. “Consumers Energy is partnering with the Michigan households and businesses we serve to save money, save energy and save the planet. By 2030, with Michiganders’ help, we can avoid building three new power plants.”

Poppe asked customers to sign up to join the Clean Energy movement at www.MICleanEnergyPlan.com.

The company will plant a tree in honor of each clean energy partner who signs up with an email address.

“This generation has been challenged to protect the planet. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something,” Poppe said. “It’s up to our generation to do something to protect the people we love and future generations from the effects of climate change. We’re excited to connect with people across Michigan and help them understand the clear and meaningful role they play in Michigan’s clean energy future.”

The announcement included the following:

• More Clean Energy: Consumers Energy will meet 90 percent of customers’ electricity capacity needs through clean energy resources like renewable energy, energy waste reduction, and energy storage by 2040. The energy provider will add 5,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2030.

• Transition to Zero Coal: Carbon emissions from power plants will be reduced more than 90 percent by 2040.

• Taking Action on Goals Today: Consumers Energy is working now on goals to save 1 billion gallons of water, reduce waste to landfills by 35% and enhance, restore or protect 5,000 acres of land in Michigan.

• More Energy Solutions: Consumers Energy encourages customers to use energy more efficiently. The company’s energy efficiency programs already have helped customers save $2.6 billion since 2009. Customers can reduce energy waste, shift energy use to more affordable times, invest in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and support new renewable energy.

