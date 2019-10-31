Consumers Energy reminds customers to be safe during stormy weather

The information director for Consumers Energy has sent out a release with storm preparation information for those that will be celebrating Halloween Thursday night.

They say that weather conditions could be heavy winds or heavy wet snow which could lead to downed wires or other safety hazards.

With these situations possible, they just want to remind kids and adults alike, to stay at least 25 feet away from a down wire and anything touching it.

They also suggest you call 911 if you see a downed wire.

"Always assume a downed wire, even if not arching and sparking, is energized," Roger Morgenstern said, Senior Public Information Director for Consumers Energy. "With rough weather expected, our crews are ready to respond quickly, make situations safe and restore power."

Consumers Energy encourages the media to visit the Consumers Energy Outage Center at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for the latest on storm restoration times, tips on what customers can do before, during and after a storm and how customers can sign up for free outage alerts.

