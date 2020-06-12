Consumers Energy pushes power restoration time back

Power was supposed to be back on Friday night in Eaton County.

Instead thousands of people are settling in for another night in the dark.

The Consumers Energy outage map originally said power would be restored to the Charlotte and Olivet areas by Friday morning. That's now been pushed back until late Saturday afternoon for some customers.

The website says it will be on at 10 am, then that time comes and it wont be, Consumers keeps changing both the time and day of when power will come back so its pretty frustrating to keep track of," said Tiffany Swayze, who lives just outside of Olivet.

Friday morning, Consumers admitted they have been having problems with their estimated time restoration system.

"We turned it off and went to manual based on what we believe the total restoration activity," said Guy Packard, the Consumers Energy VP of Electric Operations. "We believe we have that fixed now assuming we don't have any more storms in the next 24 hours."

Consumers Energy says the social distancing policies has not impacted the speed of restoration. They have nearly 200 of their crews out along with 100 of contracted workers across the state to fix the outages.

"Right now the estimate is to have the majority of the outages back on by tonight, with some on the outskirts of the Lansing area that could expect to have some of those return by early tomorrow," said Packard.

Olivet College lost power in Wednesday's storms, leaving a few dozen student to take shelter together at the Cutler Event Center.

"It is a county emergency shelter if there ever should be one," said Michele McCauley, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing. "But we have been having pizza for them, it's a play where they can have a nice warm shower and to charge up their electronics."

Some of them have even slept there since the power went out Wednesday.

"We are helping to accommodate their needs and our essential workers on campus, we are making sure they have what they need as well," said McCauley.

Olivet College staff plans on keeping the center open tonight and until full power is restored across campus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

