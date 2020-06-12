Consumers Energy officials: Majority of Eaton Co. and Greater Lansing areas to have power back Friday night or Saturday morning

Consumers Energy held a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on power outages in Mid-Michigan following heavy storms Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a majority of Eaton County and areas of Greater Lansing without power are expected to have it back Friday night or Saturday morning.

The utility company said crews are continuing to restore power to less than 90,000 remaining homes and businesses.

“We know it’s been a challenging several days for our customers still without power and we greatly appreciate their patience,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations. “We have more than 300 electric crews working in the field today to get the lights back on. We’ll work around the clock until the job is done.”

Consumers said a third-wave of storms moving across central Michigan Thursday evening, caused an additional 600 outages impacting 25,000 customers from Muskegon east to Saginaw.

Since Tuesday, more than 270,000 customers have been affected by the severe weather.

Consumers said as of 11:45 a.m. Friday, around 85,000 customers remained without service.

Consumers Energy said the majority of the remaining customers will have power restored by the end of Friday and work areas with heavier damage, including customers in Branch, Calhoun, Kent, Jackson and Saginaw counties will continue in Saturday.

Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips by clicking here.

