UPDATE: Consumers Energy repairing severed gas line

Consumers Energy crews are headed to the scene of a reported gas leak on Haco Drive.

The area is south of East Malcolm X Street and east of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials tell News 10 a lawnmower severed the gas line to the building.

Officials said the BWL building was evacuated and the gas was shut off.

There was no gas detected inside of the building and there were no reported injuries.

Consumers Energy workers were dispatched to the scene at 1:50 p.m. and are working to repair the line.

