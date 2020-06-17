UPDATE: Consumers Energy fix gas leak on South Street and Washington Ave.

Consumers Energy crews fixed the underground gas line break on the 1100 block of South Washington Ave. in Lansing. The street remains blocked until further notice.

The break is near a business in Lansing's REO Town neighborhood that has reportedly been evacuated.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said reports of the break were received by the utility at about 1:17 p.m.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes because Washington, from Baker to Elm streets, is currently closed to traffic.

