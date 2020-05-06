Consumers Energy Foundation gives $200,000 to Jackson for small businesses

Consumers Energy Foundation has given a $200,000 grant to the Jackson Community Foundation (JCF) and the Enterprise Group of Jackson.

The JCF said the money will be used to create grants for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Jackson County. The JCF said focus will be given to businesses owned by women, minorities and small businesses that have not received support from other funding sources.

The $200,000 grant represents a portion of $1.8 million Consumers Energy Foundation has granted to nine organizations throughout the state, the JCF said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and have been significantly impacted during this unprecedented time,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Consumers Energy is committed to helping Michigan’s small business community succeed now, more than ever. We are making an investment in our communities, business owners, workers and their families, and a commitment to help power through together.”

“The Enterprise Group thanks the Consumers Energy Foundation for their support of small business in Jackson County. The resources the Foundation have committed to support small business, and minority and women owned enterprises, are critical in meeting their operational expenses during the COVID crisis. The EG Community Ventures Corp. is proud to partner with the Jackson Community Foundation to disburse these funds in our community,” said Tim Rogers, EG President.

“We worked quite efficiently with the Enterprise Group in April to quickly disperse a $1 million donation from Consumers Energy CEO, Patti Poppe and husband Eric, to Jackson County small businesses,” said Monica Moser, JCF President & CEO. “The effect COVID-19 has had on our small businesses has been devastating and we look forward to working with the EG again on this new initiative. Having an organization like the Consumers Energy Foundation in Jackson County is truly a gift to our entire community.”

To apply for the grant, click here.

