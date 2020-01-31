Consumer spending slows

By  | 
Posted:

Consumer spending slowed in December.
The Commerce Department reported today that consumer spending rose .3% last month...
That's down a tenth of percentage point from November.
Income growth also slowed, despite a historically tight labor market.
Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70% of economic activity.
The news comes on the heels of a disappointing GDP report that showed growth of just 2.1% in the last quarter of 2019.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus