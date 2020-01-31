Consumer spending slows

Consumer spending slowed in December.

The Commerce Department reported today that consumer spending rose .3% last month...

That's down a tenth of percentage point from November.

Income growth also slowed, despite a historically tight labor market.

Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70% of economic activity.

The news comes on the heels of a disappointing GDP report that showed growth of just 2.1% in the last quarter of 2019.

