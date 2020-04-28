Consumer sentiment shifts

First Responders shopping at Winn-Dixie stores during the designated hour for them got a big surprise Monday as their groceries were paid for by Southeastern Grocers at checkout. (Source: Winn-Dixie)
Updated: Tue 7:13 AM, Apr 28, 2020

Sales of essentials continue to trend higher.
And while sales at grocery stores continue to be high, they have leveled off after consumers went into panic buying mode earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
Data from Neilsen shows sales of fresh meat alternatives, oat milk, hand sanitizer, and aerosol disinfectants top the growth category for the week ending April 18th, but they are lower than the week before.
A survey conducted by First Insight shows while 54% feel safe shopping in grocery stores, only 33% say they would feel safe in a mall.
