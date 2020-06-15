Construction to shut down Jackson road

A major road will be reconstructed while a roundabout will be built, the city of Jackson said in a news release.

The $2.4 million project begins Monday and is expected to be done in late October. The work is being done on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Mason Street and East Morrell Street.

The new roundabout will be built at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Morrell Street. Homes and businesses along this route will still be accessible.

According to the release, the project will replace a 101-year-old cast iron water main and a 113-year-old brick sanitary sewer with modern materials.

For more information, contact Assistant City Engineer Troy White at twhite@cityofjackson.org or call the Engineering Division at 517-788-4160.

