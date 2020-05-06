Construction to resume on elementary building projects in Mason

Mason Public Schools says construction on two elementary building projects is set to resume Thursday, May 7.

The projects are happening at Alaiedon Elementary and North Aurelius Elementary. The district says they were put on hold after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an Executive Order halting all non-essential activity throughout the state.

The district says construction crews will continue to use social distancing as well as follow proper safety protocols while working in the buildings.

Both schools are set to receive significant improvements. That includes new multi-purpose rooms, additional classrooms, a new secure entry, and other layout changes. Expanding parking and improved student pick-up and drop-off sites are also part of the projects.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of August.

