Construction reopens in Michigan

Thursday, May 7 marked the reopening of construction in the state of Michigan.

It's the first day since the stay-home order was announced that construction can resume.

Joe Schroeder, project manager for Mayberry Homes said, "It felt like starting a new job today, so a lot of anticipation."

But now, that anticipation is over.

After six weeks without work under Governor Whitmer's stay-home order, construction crews are back, but with some restrictions.

Schroeder said, "Our policy is we do not want more than 10 people on-site. There will only be one crew inside the house and potentially one crew outside, but we want to minimize the trade overlap to make sure everyone is safe."

Crews couldn't do much during the stay-home order.

"Just weathering homes were all we were able to do," Schroeder said. "We had two man crews at that point in time and they had social distancing and then some."

Crews said Zoom was a great way to stay connected during the stay-home order, but they missed the hands on approach contractors typically have.

They are trying to get back into the swing of their old routines.

Gary Winstead, construction superintendent for Mayberry Homes said, "Not having contact with people on our regular day to day was tough. Just getting back on track and getting all of our contractors on the same page."

Because of the temporary shutdown, projects will be delayed by four to six weeks. Although, with limited crews it could be longer.

Winstead said, "I don't see a heavy delay. I could see a couple of days here and there being added to people's schedule. We might see an extra week added on to that."

Winstead said some construction crews will be adding a sixth work-day to make up for any lost time.

Construction crews will be operating with limited crews until further notice.

The governor has also given real-estate agents the go-ahead to resume showing homes in-person.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.