Construction projects on Trowbridge road and Forest Road to begin soon

Construction projects on Trowbridge Road and Forest Road will begin soon. Details about each project are as follows:

Trowbridge Road:

Construction on Trowbridge Road will begin Wednesday, June 3. As part of the project, construction crews will be crushing and shaping Trowbridge Road, which will include storm water improvements. Additionally, the project includes spot concrete curb and gutter/sidewalk construction.

During this time, one lane of eastbound and westbound Trowbridge Road will be maintained at all times. Local traffic traveling along Trowbridge Road will be traveling on a gravel surface and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes, as delays are expected. Motorists can also follow the posted detour on Harrison Road, Kalamazoo Street and US-127 during the various stages of the project.

Forest Road:

After three to four weeks of construction on Trowbridge Road, construction on Forest Road will begin. The scope of work includes crushing and shaping the road, drainage improvements and replacing the guardrail. During this time, motorists are advised to follow the posted detour on Farm Lane, Mt. Hope Road and either Harrison Road or Aurelius Road, depending on the road construction schedule for the McLaren Greater Lansing project.

Construction on Trowbridge Road and Forest Road is scheduled to be completed in late August 2020.

