Construction crews eager to work again

Construction companies want a clear timeline of when they can expect to go back to work. Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced infrastructure may be included in the next phase of reopening the state's economy.

"A little disappointed that we don't have a time table. A little disappointed that there is no certainty or clarity yet. But, you know the Governor did say that it could be coming soon so that's good news if it this week - it's not good news if two weeks from now," Jeff Wiggins, State Director of Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan.

Wiggins says workers are ready to pick up their tools again and have the protection to do so.

"We're ready to go back to work. We have the plans in place there is not prep work that needs to be done. Safety is in our DNA - construction. You know, before everybody knew what PPE was those are the type of things that you would find in a construction site to keep our workers safe," added Wiggins.

CEO of Home Builders Association of Michigan Bob Filka says that his construction team is anxious to get back to work too.

While they are waiting for the Executive Order to be lifted Filka says that it might be a challenge to get things going again.

"The whole supply chain and staff have been shut down so there may be challenges getting material to jobs sites and actually workforce as well, we have had workers leave the state and go to Indiana and Ohio and Illinois and Wisconsin where residential construction been allowed for - since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis," said Filka.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in her press conference on Monday if Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop construction work could soon be restarted.

"We'll start with workplace types that pose the least amount of risk. It's really important that we get this right, so the first will be additional outdoor enterprises that we feel pose low risk we'll also be looking at residential and commercial construction," said Governor Whitmer.

Michigan had about 180 thousand construction workers in March, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's not clear how many lost work because of the pandemic.

